Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 4,145.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the first quarter worth about $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBI opened at $26.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.37. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $930.89 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TBI. Sidoti raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

