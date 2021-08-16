Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $673,000 Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,423 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 12.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,239,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,607,000 after acquiring an additional 139,471 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $634,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 86.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 17,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

In related news, Director Frank L. Fekete sold 6,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $173,710.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $22.25 on Monday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

