Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 25.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 22.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,834,000 after buying an additional 518,208 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 137.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,878,000 after buying an additional 1,071,751 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 29.8% in the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 959,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,192,000 after buying an additional 220,587 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 11.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 767,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after buying an additional 80,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 2,506.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 556,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after buying an additional 535,581 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APEI. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEI opened at $27.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.57. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

