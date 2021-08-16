Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,220 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 178,855 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,592 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,979,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,741,000 after buying an additional 1,581,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

Shares of COG stock opened at $15.82 on Monday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

