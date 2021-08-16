OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Trading Down 8.3%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 45,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,566,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

OGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a market cap of $761.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.09.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 190.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 2,833.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

