Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Bought by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299,271 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 145,710 shares during the quarter. Ormat Technologies comprises approximately 9.8% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 2.32% of Ormat Technologies worth $90,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,623,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,133 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 929,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000,000 after acquiring an additional 367,724 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 838,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,834,000 after acquiring an additional 276,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,778,000 after acquiring an additional 91,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 624,908 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,074,000 after acquiring an additional 341,250 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.17. 11,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.08. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORA. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

