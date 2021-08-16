Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Oscar Health stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. Oscar Health has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.45.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. Equities analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

