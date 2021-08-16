Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) dropped 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.04. Approximately 24,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,456,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

OUST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ouster in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ouster in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.24.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the second quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the first quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the second quarter worth $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the first quarter worth $50,000. 13.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ouster Company Profile (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

