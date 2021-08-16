PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,005,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,669 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $41,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 319.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,153,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,518 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,619,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $37,072,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,696,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $28,517,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

PACW stock opened at $42.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

