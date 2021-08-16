Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 419,300 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the July 15th total of 1,130,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,489,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Paladin Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

PALAF traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.35. 572,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,217. Paladin Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37.

Paladin Energy Ltd. engages in the development and operation of uranium mines. It operates through the following segments: Exploration, Namibia, Malawi and Australia. The Exploration segment focuses on developing exploration and evaluation projects. The Namibia and Malawi segments involve in the production and sale of uranium from the mines located in these geographic regions.

