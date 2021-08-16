Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PLTR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.11.

NYSE PLTR opened at $24.90 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion and a PE ratio of -21.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $13,315,414.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,427,993.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,225,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,002,707.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,047,688 shares of company stock valued at $186,042,777. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 202,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 15.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

