Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the July 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Pan Pacific International stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,229. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22. Pan Pacific International has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $26.29.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pan Pacific International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through three segments: Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business. The Discount Store Business segment operates convenience and discount stores under the Don Quijote name; and general discount stores under the MEGA Don Quijote and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

