Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PANDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Pandora A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pandora A/S has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of PANDY opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.41. Pandora A/S has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $35.03.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

