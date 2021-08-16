Pangolin Hits Market Cap of $26.30 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00002645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a total market cap of $26.30 million and approximately $900,135.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00054300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00136977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00158600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,612.79 or 1.00242250 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.31 or 0.00925402 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.09 or 0.06841024 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

