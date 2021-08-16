Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $1.89 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 0.9% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 109.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,774,000 after acquiring an additional 834,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,089,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,996,000 after acquiring an additional 779,815 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $188.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.13. The firm has a market cap of $174.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

