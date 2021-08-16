Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $200,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HPE. Barclays increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,592. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.87 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

