Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $62.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 29.2% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owned 0.10% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $62,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $227,354,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 474,325 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,177,000 after purchasing an additional 329,391 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,809,000 after purchasing an additional 170,311 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $162.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $124.14 and a 12-month high of $162.12.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

