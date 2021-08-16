Paragon Capital Management Ltd Invests $160,000 in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 37,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 972,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 72,561 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,545,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 104,717 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in B2Gold by 943.7% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 260,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 235,259 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in B2Gold by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,149,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after buying an additional 383,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTG opened at $3.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.84. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $362.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTG. National Bank Financial cut their price target on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.22.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.