Paragon Capital Management Ltd Invests $259,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 279.9% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,058 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

