Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 350 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.1% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

PEP opened at $156.39 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.48. The company has a market cap of $216.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

