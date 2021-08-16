Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for approximately 2.6% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Parker-Hannifin worth $63,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,643,000 after purchasing an additional 58,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,216,000 after purchasing an additional 60,468 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after purchasing an additional 461,213 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,926,000 after purchasing an additional 52,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,142,000 after purchasing an additional 70,803 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PH stock traded up $5.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $298.68. 35,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,134. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.16. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $192.25 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.64.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

