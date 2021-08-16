Parkland (TSE:PKI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Parkland (TSE:PKI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$40.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parkland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.40.

Parkland stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$37.61. The stock had a trading volume of 190,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,360. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.54. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$32.18 and a twelve month high of C$45.10.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

