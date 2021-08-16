Parkside Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,348,000 after acquiring an additional 784,070 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,684,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after acquiring an additional 566,814 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,555,000 after acquiring an additional 361,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4,689.0% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 323,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $544.64 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $401.07 and a 1 year high of $546.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $509.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

