Parkside Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,775 shares during the period. Bausch Health Companies makes up approximately 1.2% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Bausch Health Companies worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth about $2,091,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,692,000 after purchasing an additional 316,478 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,296,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2,251.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 139,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 83,740.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 86,253 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BHC stock opened at $27.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.
In related news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,751.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
