Parkside Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,775 shares during the period. Bausch Health Companies makes up approximately 1.2% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Bausch Health Companies worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth about $2,091,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,692,000 after purchasing an additional 316,478 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,296,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2,251.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 139,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 83,740.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 86,253 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

BHC stock opened at $27.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

In related news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,751.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.