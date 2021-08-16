Parkside Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 54.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TFI opened at $52.10 on Monday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.26.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.