Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Acquires 225 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,728 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,616,000 after acquiring an additional 139,486 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, Lansing Management LP grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 44,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $480.76 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $499.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $475.40. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.96.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

