Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOND stock opened at $111.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.23. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $109.01 and a one year high of $113.16.

