Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $3.92 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Intel by 60.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $53.32 on Monday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.55. The company has a market cap of $216.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

