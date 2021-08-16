Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases 786 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,976 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in Walmart by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.7% in the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.48.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $149.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $418.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

