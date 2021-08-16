Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 1.4% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after acquiring an additional 173,050 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 489,581 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth CMT raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $77.09 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.70.

