Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,300,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 185,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 175,978 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,137 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $79.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.05. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $79.58.

