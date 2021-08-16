Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,387 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.0% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after buying an additional 6,619,930 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after buying an additional 12,108,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,887,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,547,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,474,165,000 after acquiring an additional 131,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,431,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,769 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $55.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.17.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

