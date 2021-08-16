PAVmed’s (PAVM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PAVM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAVmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAVmed presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

Get PAVmed alerts:

PAVM stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. PAVmed has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $515.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.32.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that PAVmed will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAVM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,787 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,037,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,837,000 after acquiring an additional 574,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 497,040 shares during the period. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 1st quarter worth about $1,935,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.