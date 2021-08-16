Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAYA. Truist began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.67.

PAYA stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.06. Paya has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Paya will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 49,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

