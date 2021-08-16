Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives $103.35 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.35.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of PAYX opened at $117.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex has a twelve month low of $73.13 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.62.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,767.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $65,123.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,748,433.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Paychex by 1.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 9.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 2.0% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Paychex by 2.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

