Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 98.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 743,500 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 820.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.82. The company had a trading volume of 28,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.13 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.62.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.