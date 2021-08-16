Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,464 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $86,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 21.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 44.1% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $463.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $384.24. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.87 and a 52 week high of $475.20. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.91, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.06.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

