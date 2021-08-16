Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $35.15 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $36.96.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

