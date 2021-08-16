Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Acquires 758 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,718 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 2.0% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE opened at $171.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.76. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Bank of America increased their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.