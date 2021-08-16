Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.8% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,811,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,622,000 after buying an additional 597,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,445,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,169,000 after buying an additional 660,152 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after buying an additional 5,180,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,015,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,963,000 after buying an additional 488,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,139,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,492,000 after buying an additional 111,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,464 shares of company stock worth $6,097,611 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $87.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

