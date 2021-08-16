Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,614,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,290 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,370,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,841.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 869,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,187,000 after purchasing an additional 824,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $43.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.76. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.29.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,232 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ON. boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

