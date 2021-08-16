Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 189.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,326,000 after buying an additional 3,561,294 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,069,000 after buying an additional 908,748 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,044.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 754,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,896,000 after buying an additional 688,271 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 548.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,641,000 after buying an additional 541,706 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

Shares of LLY opened at $264.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.92. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $273.04. The company has a market cap of $253.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,271,221,932.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,388,332 shares of company stock worth $334,484,711 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

