Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.06

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.06 and last traded at $79.81, with a volume of 13374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Pentair by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

