Peoples-Sidney Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:PPSF)

Peoples-Sidney Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PPSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.
Shares of Peoples-Sidney Financial stock opened at $9.60 on Monday. Peoples-Sidney Financial has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65.
About Peoples-Sidney Financial
