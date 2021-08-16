Peoples-Sidney Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:PPSF)

Peoples-Sidney Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PPSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Peoples-Sidney Financial stock opened at $9.60 on Monday. Peoples-Sidney Financial has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65.

About Peoples-Sidney Financial

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

