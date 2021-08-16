Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PWP. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

PWP opened at $13.95 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $17.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,498,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,432,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $861,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

