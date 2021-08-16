Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,488 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in The Boeing by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,834 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in The Boeing by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 74,920 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $17,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $234.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.89. The company has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.