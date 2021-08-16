Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 406.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1,527.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 365.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the first quarter valued at about $154,000.

Shares of OIH stock opened at $184.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.56. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.48 and a fifty-two week high of $248.09.

