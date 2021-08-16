Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 121 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Shares of HON opened at $231.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $155.21 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

