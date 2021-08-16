Petix & Botte Co Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Petix & Botte Co trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 3.2% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $368.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $356.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $369.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

