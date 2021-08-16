Petix & Botte Co Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Petix & Botte Co lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,957,000 after purchasing an additional 467,379 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,405,000 after purchasing an additional 133,990 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,134,000 after purchasing an additional 373,636 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,733,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,738,000 after purchasing an additional 155,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 984,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,668,000 after purchasing an additional 168,870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $144.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

